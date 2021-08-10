1 Killed, 4 Injured in Crash West of Casper

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a possible medical condition may be to blame for a deadly, three-vehicle crash west of Casper Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. near milepost 25 on U.S. 20-26.

The patrol says a van was headed east when it went into the westbound lane and side-swiped an oncoming pickup before colliding head-on with a vehicle behind the pickup.

One of the drivers, 51-year-old Wyoming resident David Cieslar, was buckled up but died from his injuries.

The other two drivers as well as two passengers were also reportedly injured in the crash, but the patrol didn't say to what extent.

The patrol says it was clear and the highway was dry at the time of the crash.