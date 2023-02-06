Youth Empowerment Council Hosting Free Valentine Dance this Saturday for Grades 8-12

The Youth Empowerment Council is hosting a Valentine Bloody Valentine Dance this Saturday on February 11, from 8:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m, for teens grades 8-12 at ART 321.

It's a free event with music and food included, no alcohol.

"Find out how dancing can amplify your life!" ~ Youth Empowerment Council.

