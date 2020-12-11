Yellowstone National Park’s Winter Season Begins Tuesday

Yellowstone National Park will open for the winter season at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the park.

Visitors can travel on the park's roads on commercially guided snowcoaches and snowmobiles from the north, west, east and south entrances -- weather permitting -- until mid-March.

Visitors with proper permits also can take noncommercially guided snowmobile trips.

Winter travel ends in mid-March when plowing crews begin to clear the roads, which will start to re-open to automobiles in mid-April.

Most entrances are closed to vehicle traffic during the winter season.

However, the road from the north entrance at Gardiner, Mont., through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, Mont., is plowed and open to vehicles all year.

The park cautions that winter weather is extremely unpredictable and road closures or delays can occur with little or no warning. so come prepared.

Carry personal emergency survival equipment and dress appropriately for outside activities in extremely cold weather.

The park also asks visitors to recreate responsibly to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick, do not visit the park. Self-quarantine to avoid exposing others.

Visitor services will be limited this winter, and dates may be subject to change. Check for updates at Explore in Winter.

The following list highlights what visitor services will be available and when they will open:

Canyon Village

Lobby and restrooms only at the Canyon Visitor Education Center – Tuesday.

Old Faithful

Geyser Grill and Bear Den Gift Shop -- Tuesday.

Restrooms only at the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center -- Tuesday.

Old Faithful Visitor Education Center -- to be determined.

Mammoth Hot Springs

Mammoth Hotel & Cabins, Mammoth Hotel Map Room Barista/Bar, Dining Room, Mammoth Gift Shop and Ski Shop -- Tuesday.

Mammoth General Store, medical clinic, campground, and post office -- open year-round.

Albright Visitor Center -- to be determined.

Service Stations

24-hour gasoline pumps at Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction, Canyon Village, Fishing Bridge, Grant Village and Old Faithful -- open year-round.

Warming huts at Fishing Bridge, Indian Creek, Madison, Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful, and West Thumb will provide shelter. Food, restrooms, and water will be available at some huts.

All warming huts, except Mammoth Hot Springs, will open on Tuesday. Mammoth Hot Springs will open on Wednesday.

Plan ahead for your winter adventure. Visit the park’s website at or download Yellowstone's App. In addition to unique winter travel opportunities, Yellowstone also offers a variety of activities such as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

