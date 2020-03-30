Yellowstone Captures More Than 500 Bison, Hunters Kill 200+

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park is done capturing bison for the year after rounding up more than 500 of the animals and sending most to slaughter as part of a population control program.

Park officials say 442 bison were shipped to slaughter with the meat to be distributed to American Indian tribes.

Additionally, more than 260 bison were killed by tribal hunters and 105 are being held for a potential transfer to other sites.

The culling is done under a legal agreement between federal and state officials that's intended to prevent the spread of the livestock disease brucellosis.

Officials had sought to reduce Yellowstone's approximately 4,900 bison by 600 to 900 animals this year.