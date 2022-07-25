Yellowstone Black Bear Encounter In Top 3 Of Intense Experiences

Just last week a new collection of bear encounter videos were ranked by the YouTube channel Claws. You can't have a compilation like that and not have at least one from Wyoming, right.

The 6 bear encounters included in the video all seem to have good outcomes, but as we know, that's not always the case.

The videos in the compilation are from all over North America. The interesting thing is, except for the bear encounter in Yellowstone, the people in the videos were doing everything they could think of to avoid getting up close and personal with the bears.

The Yellowstone encounter was from back in 2015, when the Associated Press video caught a mother black bear and her cubs trapped on a bridge full of tourists. At first there wasn't much of a hurry by the spectators to get out of the way, then mama bear starts to speed them up.

When you watch the video, you can see mom is doing her best to clear a path, while keeping a close eye on the cubs. She doesn't look to be trying to harm anyone and her main concern is the safety of the youngsters and finding a way off the bridge.

With the number of cameras on tripods and people crowded around, it's likely the bears were in the area for quite some time. Which makes it worse that the situation escalated enough that tourists had to run to safety. The group didn't give the bear the amount of room the National Park requires and are lucky it didn't turn out worse than it was.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but I think it's safe to say that hearts were pumping and they thought twice about being out of their car the next time bears were around.

Check out the Top 6 encounters from this collection

Here's a little longer version of the Yellowstone encounter.

