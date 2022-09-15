It's the third week of the high school football season throughout the Cowboy State with games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

All but one team in the state will play a game this week. Nearly all divisions are in conference play, except Class 3A, which doesn't open league action until next week.

This is the Week 3 Scoreboard. This is the spot to find game scores throughout this weekend. Fans, you can also help with score updates by submitting scores to WyoPreps. Please be aware, that the app takes longer to update than the website.

Get our free mobile app

The games are listed by classification or other designation. The games are also listed by kick-off times with ones involving ranked teams given a higher priority.

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 15

Class 1A-9 Man

#2 Shoshoni at Cheyenne East JV, 4 p.m. (the game does not count in the standings)

Friday, Sept. 16

Class 4A

Laramie at #1 Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

#2 Sheridan at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at #3 Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

#4 Natrona at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

#5 Campbell County at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

#2 Star Valley at Riverton, 12:30 p.m.

#1 Cody at #4 Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Evanston at Lander, 6 p.m.

Powell at Douglas, 6 p.m.

Green River at #5 Worland, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

#1 Lovell at #2 Lyman, 1 p.m.

Pinedale at #5 Cokeville, 2 p.m.

#4 Mountain View at Thermopolis, 3 p.m.

Burns at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

#3 Tongue River at Upton-Sundance, 7 p.m. (at Upton)

Big Horn at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

Wheatland at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-9 Man

#2 Shoshoni at St. Stephens – Wranglers win by forfeit

Wright at #1 Pine Bluffs, 5 p.m.

Riverside at #3 Wind River, 6 p.m.

#5 Big Piney at Greybull, 6 p.m.

Moorcroft at Southeast, 6 p.m.

Guernsey-Sunrise at #4 Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 7 p.m.

Out-of-State Opponent

3A #3 Jackson at South Fremont, ID, 6 p.m.

Rich County, UT, at 2A Kemmerer, 6 p.m.

Moffat County, CO at 3A Rawlins, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Class 1A-9 Man

Wyoming Indian at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.

Lusk at Saratoga, 2 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man

#5 Midwest at #4 Burlington, noon

H.E.M. at #1 Little Snake River, 2 p.m.

#3 Dubois at #2 Encampment, 2 p.m.

Hulett at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.

Kaycee at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.

Open Date : Farson-Eden.