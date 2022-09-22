Wyoming’s Fave Best-Selling Author Returns to Cheyenne in October

When it comes to famous Wyomingites, best-selling author CJ Box lands in my top three. A Casper, Wyoming native, Box has been capturing the beauty and mystery of Wyoming in his novels for well over two decades. His first book, Open Season, was published in 2001 and launched CJ Box into writing fame.

CJ Box posted on his Twitter recently that he's been preparing for a book tour - and guess what, Cheyenne is on the tour list! Side note - evidently, he prepares for book tours by catching GIANT fish. I mean, why not?

But back to the book tour. Yes, the legend himself is returning to Cheyenne next month to promote the release of his newest book, Treasure State. So, if your CJ Box collection needs a few autographs, here's your chance!

The Laramie County Library is hosting the legendary author on Tuesday, October 4, at 6 p.m. CJ Box will talk a bit about the new book, and guests can get their copy signed! If you're closer to Casper, don't stress - he'll be there on October 3.

Not up to date on the new release? Here's some info on the latest CJ Box release:

Treasure State is part of the phenomenal storyline that inspired the hit TV series Big Sky. Viewers of Big Sky and readers of the Highway Quartet Series will be familiar with Treasure State's main character, Cassie Dewell.

The synopsis of the book promises a whole lot of adventure and plenty of drama; check it out:

"A poem that promises buried treasure to one lucky adventurer has led to a cutthroat competition and five deaths among treasure hunters. But Cassie's client doesn't want the treasure. Instead, he claims to be the one who hid the gold and wrote the poem. And he's hired Cassie to try to find him." (Macmillan Publishers)

You can pre-order a copy of Treasure State now - it's set to release on September 27!

