Wyoming’s COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 1,500

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 30 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,502.

Campbell, Laramie, and Natrona counties each had four recent deaths; Park and Sweetwater counties each had three; Fremont and Lincoln counties each had two; and Albany, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Goshen, Johnson, Sheridan, and Washakie counties each added one.

Recently Confirmed COVID-19 Related Deaths

An adult Albany County woman died in October. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Campbell County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Campbell County man died in November. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Campbell County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in November. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Carbon County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Converse County man died in November. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Crook County man died in November. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in November. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Goshen County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Johnson County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in November. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in November. She was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Lincoln County woman died in November. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Lincoln County man died in November. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in December. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in December. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in November. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in November. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in December. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in November. She was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Sweetwater County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Washakie County woman died in December. She was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Dashboard, there have been 589 unvaccinated deaths and 123 vaccinated deaths since Jan. 1, 2021.

As of Monday, 42.6% of Wyoming's population -- 5.5% of children (5-11), 29.8% of adolescents (12-17), 51.7% of adults (18+), and 73.0% of seniors (65+) -- had been fully vaccinated.

