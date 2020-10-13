Wyoming’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 57

The Wyoming Department of Health reported on Tuesday that three more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti says the recent deaths of an older man from Lincoln County and two older women, one from Albany County and the other from Washakie County, bring the state's COVID-19 death toll to 57.

Deti says the man had been hospitalized, but it's unclear if the women were hospitalized. She says all three were known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 6,740 lab-confirmed cases and 1,224 probable cases reported since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 5,262 lab-confirmed cases and 919 probable cases have recovered.