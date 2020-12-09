Wyoming’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 299

The Wyoming Department of Health on Wednesday reported that 19 more residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 299.

Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti says the recent deaths involved older adults in Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Natrona, Sheridan, Sweetwater and Uinta counties, eight of which lived in long-term care facilities.

Deti says 13 of the individuals were hospitalized, eight of which had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Among Wyoming residents, there have been 32,889 lab-confirmed cases and 4,996 probable cases reported since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 28,500 lab-confirmed cases and 4,112 probable cases have recovered.