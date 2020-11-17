Wyoming’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 155

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported that 11 more residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 155.

Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti says the recent deaths involved older adults in Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Johnson, Natrona and Sheridan counties, six of which were long-term care facility residents.

Deti says seven of the individuals had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19, but it is unclear if the other four did. She says six were hospitalized and five were not.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 21,047 lab-confirmed cases and 3,406 probable cases reported since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 11,532 lab-confirmed cases and 1,875 probable cases have recovered.