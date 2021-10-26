Wyoming’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 38

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 38 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,174.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 81,337 lab-confirmed cases reported since the pandemic began, five percent (4,070) of which have been reported in the past 14 days.

On Tuesday, Wyoming hospitals reported they were treating 237 patients with COVID-19, down from an all-time high of 249 on Oct. 21.

As of Monday, 39.5 percent of the state's population had been fully vaccinated, well below the national rate of 57.4 percent.

