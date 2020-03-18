Wyoming’s Courts, Governor, Back Stricter COVID-19 Measures

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — State courts suspended all but the most pressing in-person proceedings Wednesday as COVID-19 spreads in Wyoming, reaching 16 cases statewide.

The state Supreme Court order for circuit and district courts as well as the high court is in effect until April 10.

Gov. Mark Gordon is overriding his own previous remarks and says he now fully supports federal guidelines to help control the coronavirus.

Gordon on Monday would only say that he and his staff “don't disagree” with the guidelines, which include not gathering in groups of more than 10.

He said Wednesday his change in position reflects “progressive implementation of the recommendations.”