Wyoming’s Coronavirus-Related Death Toll Nears 1,000

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 41 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 996.

The newly confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:

An older adult Albany County woman died in September. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Albany County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Big Horn County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Big Horn County man died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Campbell County man died in September. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Campbell County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Campbell County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Carbon County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Converse County woman died within the last week. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Crook County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Fremont County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in September. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in August. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Goshen County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in September. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Laramie County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An additional adult Laramie County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in September. She was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County man died in September. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Niobrara County man died in September. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County woman died in September. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in September. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County man died in September. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Platte County man died in September. He was hospitalized and not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Platte County man died in September. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Platte County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Platte County man died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County man died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Teton County woman died in September. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Uinta County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Uinta County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Get our free mobile app

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 72,550 lab-confirmed cases reported since the pandemic began, 3.68 percent (2,667) of which are active and 95.20 percent (69,067) of which have recovered.

On Tuesday, Wyoming hospitals reported they were treating 210 patients with COVID-19, down from a recent high of 223 on Sept. 8. The state's highest hospitalized population was 247 on Nov. 30, 2020.

health.wyo.gov

As of Sept. 27, 37.68 percent of Wyoming's population had been fully vaccinated.