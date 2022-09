Wyoming Woman Gets Radon Poisoning from Her Roommate?

There are some horror stories about crazy roommates, but this one is a little different. Also she is not dead.

This poor lady lives with a history buff, and if that wasn’t bad enough, he’s also a collector. He has a collection of old clocks that are known for poisoning people, causing burns, ulcers, and even lung cancer. Not to mention he’s got a vial of radium paint which is just glow in the dark paint from the 20’s, “soviet radium scales”, and straight up shavings of radium in a glass jar. I don’t really think collectors are all that bad but maybe he should think about switching to action figures or something.

Now I’ve been sitting on this story for a while to try to REALLY get a grasp on this whole thing. Raduim emits radioactive gas, Radon. Radon is measured in a unit called Picocuries (one trillionth of a curie) and they are measured per liter. 4 Picocuries per liter (4pCi/L) is considered hazardous. This lady said in her room, near to the roommates, and the machine is peaking OVER 500 pCi/L, she is sleeping in cancer air. When she takes it to the living room of their apartment it’s at 224 pCi/L, and the hallways of their apartment is at 3.5 pCi/L. That may not sound bad compared to the rest of the apartment, BUT remember anything that measures 4 and over is considered a hazard.

This crazy roommate is putting himself, this poor woman, and everyone in his building at a HUGE risk for zero reward or reason. No matter how nice of a guy he may be, this is an incredibly selfish thing to do. He should dispose of it properly, or call someone he can. I found this on R/legal advice (a Reddit page), my advice to you girl: MOVE OUT!

