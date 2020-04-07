Wyoming Wins the Best College Sports Logo

The University of Wyoming has the best logo in college sports and was crowned the champion according to a fan vote.

On Monday night, @college_logos on Twitter completed the voting for the winner of their ‘2020 NCAA Division 1 Best Logo Tournament.’ The group pitted 72 school logos against each other in a fan vote over the last few weeks. It was done in an NCAA basketball-style tournament format.

Wyoming won with almost 53 percent of the votes and received a total of 32,185 votes on Twitter from fans. UW defeated the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the finals.

Then again, Wyoming fans, we already knew this, right? Now it’s official.

