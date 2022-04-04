Wyoming Wind Farms Charged With Killing Birds

A wind energy company in Wyoming is facing allegations that it caused the death of multiple golden eagles.

According to documents filed in federal court, ESI Energy LLC is charged wtih the crounts of unlawful taking of migratory birds. The company could face $15,000 in fines for each charge.

Court documents state ESI authorized subsidiary Cedar Springs Transmission to develop a commercial wind power facility in Coverse County, also known as the Cedar Springs project.

Despite multiple vice presidents at ESI being advised that multiple eagle fatalities were likely should the project be constructed, company officers approved the facility being constructed, court documents state.

Court documents state the facility began operating in late 2020. According to filings, seven golden eagle carcasses were found between April 2021 and January 2022.

Additionally, prosecutors allege, one golden eagle was found on January 30 near a wind turbine.

ESI is also facing criminal allegations that the company's actions led to the deaths of golden eagles at a wind farm in the Cheyenne area.

According to court documents, ESI was advised that the Laramie County facility also placed eagles in danger. At least two officers with ESI were aware of the dangers.

Court documents state between September 17, 2020 and April 17, 2021 four golden eagle carcasses were found near wind turbines at the Laramie County facility.