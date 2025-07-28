Natrona County Saw Multiple Wildfires Over the Weekend

You may have noticed smoke on Outer Drive last Saturday, July 26, as a wild fire started.

It was quickly put out by local fire departments, who wrote on Monday that they extinguish multiple fires over the weekend.

The fire on Wyoming Boulevard (Outer Drive) was contained to 30 acres.

The Muddy Fire information is posted below:

The Natrona County Fire District has issued a few important reminders for people:

Yield to Emergency Vehicles: When safe, please pull over to the right side of the road (near sidewalks or shoulders) to let emergency vehicles pass. Check for additional responders before continuing.

Avoid Stopping Near Incidents: Please don’t park or linger near fire scenes to watch. This can block access for emergency crews, delay firefighting efforts, and create safety hazards like traffic accidents or additional fires.

No Drones Near Fires: Operating drones over or near fire areas can interfere with aircraft supporting firefighting efforts.

Natrona County Fire District Natrona County Fire District loading...