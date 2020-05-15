Wyoming Wastewater Testing Faces Significant Price Increase

JACKSON, Wyo. (Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide) — A significant price hike is forcing a Wyoming community to reconsider plans to use wastewater testing to detect potential cases of the coronavirus.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Biobot Analytics Inc. expects to increase its fees for testing samples from the Town of Jackson’s wastewater treatment plant.

The tests currently cost $100 each for a testing kit and shipping.

But the Boston-based company is expected to increase the price to $1,200 per test in June.

A district health official introduced the program last month as an innovative tool to track COVID-19 in Teton County.