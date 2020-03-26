Wyoming Unemployment Claims Surge Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Unemployment claims in Wyoming are surging as mandatory business shutdowns and a recommendation for people to stay at home to contain the coronavirus take an economic toll.

The 2,339 people seeking unemployment assistance through the state last week was up 350% from the week before.

Nationwide, unemployment claims were up over 1,000% to nearly 3.3 million. Wyoming to date has no statewide or local stay-at-home orders to try to limit the COVID-19 illness.

Gov. Mark Gordon instead urges people to stay at home for all but essential needs and work from home if possible. Wyoming has at least 53 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Posts Video On Making Facemasks