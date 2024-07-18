Wyoming State Fair Coming Up Quick

The Wyoming State Fair's opening night is August 13, featuring the Wyoming Ranch Rodeo Finals in the Grandstands in Douglas.

Throughout the week fairgoers can enjoy a carnival put on by Midway Attractions.

Other entertainment, free with admission, includes a Sea Lion Splash Show, Hypnotists, and live music from Wyoming Singer Songwriters.

Of course there will be a wide-variety of exhibits and educational programs as well as a demolition derby and Figure 8 races.

See a full schedule here.

The Wyoming State Fair officially started in 1905 in Douglas.

"The fair has always been an event that has showcased the culture and heritage of Wyoming and has been a constant thread weaving through the fabric of Wyoming’s history. The Wyoming State Fair has been a gathering point for generations of families, while providing a quality educational experience and entertainment for all who have attended. The Wyoming State Fair is a celebration of all things Wyoming and showcases our pride in our heritage, agriculture, industry, youth, entrepreneurs, artists and more."

