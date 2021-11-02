On Monday, the Wyoming Senate Appropriations Committee heard public comments and approved seven amendments to the two House Bills, 1001 and 1002, that passed the House on Oct. 29.

The hearing began with a public comment period, which included representatives of business councils, hospitals, former nurses and concerned citizens.

This portion consisted of three types of people, those who oppose the two House bills but are in favor of vaccines, those who oppose the two House bills but are against mandating vaccines, and those who support the House bills but are against vaccines and mandates.

Those that spoke in favor of the House bills also talked about how ineffective the COVID-19 vaccine is, that it has caused many deaths and adverse reactions, that the vaccine doesn't prevent the spread of COVID-19, and that they know people who have had bad things happen to them after getting vaccinated.

Few of these claims were backed up with any evidence, and of the people they knew that have had some sort of adverse reaction to the vaccine, no other information was provided to verify their claims.

One of those people, Hallie Sallee-Rohrbach, who works as a content marketing strategist at HerVirtualCare, spoke on behalf of Wyoming Health Freedom Advocates about the impact that the vaccine has had on pregnant woman.

Rohrbach said she read a study which stated that there is an 82% pregnancy loss among vaccinated woman.

A 2021 study in New England Journal of Medicine showed that of 827 vaccinated women who completed their pregnancy, there was a 12.6% miscarriage rate, which is inline with the average rate that woman can have a miscarriage.

Only by excluding the 700 women who were vaccinated in the third trimesters, the miscarriage rate increases to 81.9%.

The Center for Disease Control has stated that while more data is needed, the available evidence doesn't points to the vaccine causing an increased risk of miscarriages.

The three approved vaccines in the U.S. from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson help to reduce the adverse effects from COVID-19, reduce how many people get infected with COVID-19, how long those infections last, and the majority of people in hospitals are unvaccinated.

After public comment, the committee discussed several amendments that ranged from the small, changing the word "critical" to "important" and cleaning up specific language in the bills, to larger ones that require the only exemption needed to getting the vaccine to be not wanting it.

All the proposed amendments would need to be approved by the wider Senate, which would then need to pass in the same form in the state House and sent to the governor's desk, before it can become a law.