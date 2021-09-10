Wyoming Representative Chuck Gray Calls Biden an ‘Authoritarian Dictator’

After President Joe Biden announced a sweeping new vaccine mandate that will impact millions of employers and employees, Wyoming's representatives are not taking the mandate lightly.

Biden's rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or to get tested for COVID-19 weekly.

Governor Mark Gordon has called Biden's mandate "an egregious example of big government overreach," and State Representative Chuck Gray has taken it a step further.

Gray released a statement today, saying that he's asked for a special session to occur in order to "address our state's response to the illegal actions of the federal government and corporations related to the COVID-19 vaccine."

"Yesterday’s speech from Biden were the words of an authoritarian dictator," Gray wrote. "His actions and words are antithetical to our values as Americans. There must be official action from our state to make sure that this unconstitutional, illegal, immoral mandate never comes into effect."

Gray said that, per the authority granted to the legislature in Article 3, Section 7 of the Wyoming's State Constitution, he's asked for a letter to be drafted that asks for a formal vote of the membership to go into special session. Gray said that the special session to address Wyoming's response to the actions of the federal government.

Gray said the special session would address three topics:

"1)Make clear that the Biden mandate has no force in Wyoming and that no individual or corporation can attempt to implement the unconstitutional, illegal, and immoral mandate.

2) Ban all employer mandates related to COVID vaccination status

3) Ban all restrictions on public accommodation related to COVID vaccination status, which would be a ban on vaccine passports."

"It has become absolutely clear over the last year and a half that the radical Left will continue to use COVID to take away our freedoms until we have lost them forever," Gray stated. "Our state must take action. We can’t wait until February to go into session again."

Gray also threw a little shade at Governor Gordon, following the governor's comments about the vaccine mandate.

"While I appreciate Governor Gordon’s statement yesterday, the #1 thing I have learned over the last three years of Gordon’s governorship is that his press releases often do not match the strength of his actions," Gray wrote. "Exhibiting legislative oversight will ensure that there is follow through on the promises made in the release yesterday. I encourage the Governor to call the legislature into special session to address these issues."

Gray said the special session will "provide a clear path forward," ensuring that "the vaccine mandate will never be allowed to go into effect."