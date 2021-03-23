Wyoming Reports Two More COVID-19 Deaths
The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported two more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 695.
Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti says a man from Natrona County and an older man from Park County died earlier this month.
Deti says both were hospitalized, but it's unclear whether the man from Natrona County had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 47,231 lab-confirmed cases and 8,568 probable cases reported since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 46,262 lab-confirmed cases and 8,397 probable cases have recovered.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.