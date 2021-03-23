Wyoming Reports Two More COVID-19 Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported two more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 695.

Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti says a man from Natrona County and an older man from Park County died earlier this month.

Deti says both were hospitalized, but it's unclear whether the man from Natrona County had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 47,231 lab-confirmed cases and 8,568 probable cases reported since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 46,262 lab-confirmed cases and 8,397 probable cases have recovered.