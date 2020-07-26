Wyoming Reports Farmers Have Received Mysterious Seeds from China

Something is rotten in Denmark or in this case China. There are reports that many in Wyoming and other states have received mysterious seeds in the mail from China.

This started with a share by the Washington State Department of Agriculture on Facebook.

The Wyoming Department of Agriculture shared on Facebook that they have also received reports of these mysterious seeds.

There are some very legitimate reasons for concern. First, no one reported ordering any seeds so what's the motive of the sender? As the Departments of Agriculture mention, you should never plant something like this when you don't know what it is. The resulting plants could be invasive and cause harm to the land and/or people and livestock.

Sputnik reported that Twitter is also sharing fears that this could be the beginning of some type of biological warfare. I'm no expert, but would just advise anyone that receives anything like this to immediately contact the Wyoming Department of Agriculture to be safe.