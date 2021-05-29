Chinese City Locks Down Neighborhood After Virus Upsurge
BEIJING (AP) — The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou has shut down a neighborhood and ordered residents to stay home for door-to-door coronavirus testing following an upsurge in infections that has rattled authorities.
Get our free mobile app
Guangzhou, a business and industrial center of 15 million people north of Hong Kong, has reported 20 new infections over the past week.
The number is small compared with India’s thousands of daily cases but alarmed Chinese authorities who believed they had the disease under control.
Outdoor markets, child care centers and entertainment venues were closed.
Indoor restaurant dining was prohibited.
Grade schools were told to stop in-person classes.
People in parts of four nearby districts were ordered to limit outdoor activity.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.