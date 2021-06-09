Biden Opens Overseas Trip Declaring ‘United States is Back’

MILDENHALL, England (AP) — President Joe Biden has opened his first overseas trip of his term with a declaration that “the United States is back.”

He is seeking to reassert the nation on the world stage and steady European allies deeply shaken by his predecessor.

Biden has set the stakes for his eight-day trip in sweeping terms, believing the West must publicly demonstrate it can compete economically with China as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

The president’s first stop was a visit with U.S. troops and their families at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, where he laid out his mission for the trip.