Wyoming Reports 431 New COVID Cases on Friday as Surge Continues

More than 11,000 Wyomingites have been confirmed to have COVID-19 since the pandemic began in the spring.

And the surge continues as 431 new cases were confirmed across the Cowboy State on Friday. Of the 11,020 confirmed cases in Wyoming, 7,209 have recovered.

The state's death total remains at 87 as of 3 p.m. Friday.

On Friday, Governor Mark Gordon extended health orders intended to mitigate the virus's spread through at least November 15. It's the 15th time the governor has extended health orders since March.

Campbell County continues to see a spike in new cases with 60 being added to the count there on Friday. Currently, 558 residents, there are actively infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, Albany County, which hosts the University of Wyoming, reported 57 new cases over the past day. Nearly 700 residents there are actively infected with COVID-19.

Sixty-five new cases were reported in Laramie County. As of 3 p.m. Friday, 501 residents there have the virus.

And in Natrona County, 60 new cases were added Friday. Currently, 434 Casper-area residents are infected with the virus.