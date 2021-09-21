Wyoming Reports 37 More COVID-Related Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 37 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 955.

The newly confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:

An adult Albany County man died in July. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Carbon County woman died this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Carbon County man died this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Converse County woman died this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Crook County man died this month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Crook County man died this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Fremont County man died this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died this month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Fremont County man died this month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Fremont County man died in August. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Goshen County man died in August. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Hot Springs County woman died this month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died this month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

Another older adult Laramie County woman died this month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died this month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Laramie County man died this month. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Lincoln County man died this month. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Natrona County man died this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

Another adult Natrona County man died this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Park County man died this month. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Sheridan County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Sublette County woman died this month. She was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County woman died this month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County woman died this month. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Sweetwater County woman died this month. She was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died this month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died this month. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Sweetwater County woman died this month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died this month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died this month. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died this month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Teton County woman died within the last week. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Uinta County woman died this month. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Uinta County man died this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Weston County man died this month. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

Get our free mobile app

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 69,999 lab-confirmed cases reported since the pandemic began, 7.47 percent (5,232) of which have been confirmed in the past 14 days.

Currently, there are 190 hospitalized COVID patients in Wyoming, 36 of whom are hospitalized at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper and 33 of whom are hospitalized at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

health.wyo.gov

As of Monday, Sept. 20, 37.09 percent of Wyoming's population had been fully vaccinated.

READ MORE: