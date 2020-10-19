Wyoming Reports 252 New Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

The Wyoming Department of Health on Monday afternoon reported 252 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to 7,924 cases since the pandemic began.

So far, 5,804 have recovered.

New cases in Natrona County continue to rise as 51 have been reported in the last 24 hours. In total, 297 Natrona County residents are currently sick with the virus.

Albany County, home to the University of Wyoming, continues to be among the hardest hit in Wyoming with 50 new cases reported on Monday. Nearly 400 Albany County residents are currently infected with COVID-19.

The Wyoming death total from COVID-19 remains unchanged at 57. Of those, seven were Natrona County residents.

Wyoming's announced cases come hours after the Associated Press reported the world has surpassed 40 million confirmed cases.