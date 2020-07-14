Wyoming Reports 22nd COVID-19 Death

A Sweetwater County man has died from COVID-19, bringing Wyoming's total deaths from the illness to 22.

Health officials say he had health conditions known to put him at higher risk for COVID complications.

The Wyoming Department of Health says there have been 1,545 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state along with 359 probable cases.

More than 1,100 Wyoming residents have recovered from the respiratory illness.

The department of health says Wyoming resident deaths are added to the coronavirus-related eath total based on their official death certificate information. Thoe certificates reflect whether COVID-19 caused or contributed to the person's death, according to medical opinion.

On Monday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced that he will be extending statewide health orders through the end of July. Those orders were set to expire on Wednesday.