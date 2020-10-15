Wyoming Reports 223 New COVID-19 Cases Over 24 Hours

The Wyoming Department of Health on Thursday afternoon reported 223 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total confirmed cases to 7,089.

Of the new cases, 40 were reported in Natrona County alone.

There are 192 active cases in Natrona County.

The newly reported cases come 24 hours after Wyoming Medical Center announced that it will not accept most patients from outside of Natrona County.

As of Thursday afternoon, 5.427 Wyomingites have recovered after testing positive. Additionally, 933 of the state's probable cases have recovered.

Fifty-seven Wyomingites have died from COVID-19 or related causes.

"This morning, at 6 a.m., we had 149 patients upstairs, which puts us at near capacity in having all private rooms and we had 17 people holding in the emergency room," Wyoming Medical Center interim CEO Dr. James Bleicher said during a news conference on Wednesday.

Area health officials say the upward trend in cases is not going away.

"We're going to be stretched very thin at the hospital," Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell said on Wednesday. "This is not fake news. This is the real deal."