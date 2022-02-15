Wyoming Reports 22 More COVID-19 Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 22 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,689.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:

An older adult Campbell County man died in February. He was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in February. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County woman died in February. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Converse County woman died in February. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Converse County woman died in January. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in February. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County woman died in January. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in January. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in January. He was a resident of a long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in January. She was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County woman died in February. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County man died in February. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in February. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in January. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died in February. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County man died in February. He was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died in February. She was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died in January. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sublette County woman died in January. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County woman died in February. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died in January. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County woman died in January. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Dashboard, there have been 720 unvaccinated deaths and 147 vaccinated deaths since Jan. 1, 2021.

health.wyo.gov health.wyo.gov loading...

As of Monday, 44.9% of Wyoming's population -- 11.6% of children (5-11), 32% of adolescents (12-17), 53.7% of adults (18+), and 74.2% of seniors (65+) -- had been fully vaccinated.

health.wyo.gov health.wyo.gov loading...

READ MORE: