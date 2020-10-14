Wyoming Purchases 75,000 At-Home COVID-19 Tests for Residents

Wyoming has used CARES Act money to purchase 75,000 at-home COVID-19 tests for its residents, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday.

The free saliva tests are being administered by Vault Health, and can be ordered online at vaulthealth.com/covid. Gordon says "the $150 testing fee is waived for all kits shipped to a Wyoming address and all shipping is prepaid."

"This at-home, non-invasive testing option is another tool to help Wyoming slow the spread of this virus,” Gordon said in a release.

"It’s one more way we can help protect our vulnerable populations, keep businesses open, and make sure our hospital beds are available to those who need them," he added.

Wednesday's announcement comes amid a surge in active lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Over the past two weeks, Wyoming has averaged approximately 119 new cases per day.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the state has recorded 6,914 lab-confirmed positive cases, 1,263 probable cases and 57 deaths.

Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Health continue to strongly recommend people wear masks if they're unable to socially distance and stay home if they're ill.

The state's COVID-19 orders have been extended until Oct. 31 without any changes.