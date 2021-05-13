Wyoming Public Health Orders to Remain in Place Through May 31

Wyoming’s two remaining COVID-19 orders will remain in effect through the end of the month, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday.

"Mask use and physical distancing requirements related to educational institutions remain," agency spokeswoman Kim Deti said in a news release. "Indoor events of more than 500 people may be held at 50 percent of venue capacity with specific mask protocols for large indoor events."

"WDH recommends masks in indoor public places for people who aren’t fully vaccinated when common-sense physical distancing cannot be maintained among those who don’t live in the same household," Deti added.

Information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Wyoming can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/.

