Wyoming’s two remaining COVID-19 statewide public health orders will remain in effect through at least May 16, the Wyoming Department of Health said Wednesday.

"Mask use and physical distancing requirements related to educational institutions remain," agency spokeswoman Kim Deti said in a news release. "Indoor events of more than 500 people may be held at 50 percent of venue capacity with specific mask protocols for large indoor events."

"WDH recommends masks in indoor public places when common-sense physical distancing cannot be maintained among people who don’t live in the same household," Deti added.

Deti says estimates show nearly 25 percent of Wyoming’s population has been fully vaccinated so far, including 32 percent of adults 18 and over and more than 55 percent of adults 65 and over.