Wyoming Permitting Outdoor Gatherings Up To 250 People

Under new health restrictions, outdoor gatherings in the Cowboy State will be permitted up to 250 people.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon made the announcement in a news release sent to reporters Wednesday afternoon.

"The updated orders allow for outdoor events to occur with social distancing and increased sanitization measures in place," the release says. "Sporting events, rodeos and other events will be permitted to have up to 250 spectators in attendance, in addition to the event participants."

Gordon said "it's time we had the chance to enjoy the summer," adding that being outside is good in Wyoming.

"We're not out of the woods yet though, so please use good judgment and don't jeopardize yourself and others by acting recklessly. We want to keep moving forward."

Indoor gatherings will continue to be limited to groups of 25 or fewer.