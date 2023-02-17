Wyoming Marshal Delivers Snowbound Baby

If you've been watching road conditions you'll know that some Wyoming towns have been snowed in for long periods of time.

This can be, inconvenient, to say the least.

Sunday, Jan. 29. Medicine Bow Marshal Roger Hawks had to deliver a baby.

Bet he never saw that coming.

11:23 a.m. dispatch to go to a certain address in town for a woman that was in labor.

“It was just a normal winter day in Wyoming. The roads were terrible that day,” he said. “There were a lot of road closures and a lot of crashes happened just a couple of days before that. I was sitting on a ‘road closed’ gate, making sure people weren’t going through because the roads were pretty bad.” (Rawlins Times).

Much like I-80 gets closed down many times throughout the winter, so does Highway 30 which bends up from Laramie, to Rock River, Medicine Bow, Hanna then back down to I-80.

The only other way out, Highway 487 north, was closed as well.

“So, I headed over there and because I wasn’t too far away, I arrived at 11:28 a.m. As I was pulling into the driveway, the husband came out and said that her water just broke,” Hawks said. “I have five kids myself and my wife has had long labors herself. So, the fact that her water had just broken, in my experience, didn’t mean that it was an immediate thing.” (Rawlins Times).

There was an ambulance that was trying to make its way from Hanna to pick mom up. But there was no way they were going to get her, then get to Laramie, or anywhere else, in time.

“It was my first experience with actually delivering a baby." he said. (Rawlins Times).

There is training for this at the police academy. But nobody thinks that they will ever have to use it.

Naomi was born and she cried right away.

“She opened up her eyes right away and looked up at me,” Hawks said. “It was a special moment.” (Rawlins Times).

For the full story, along with pictures that will just tug at your heart, follow this link to the (Rawlins Times).

