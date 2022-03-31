Wyoming Man Pleads Guilty to 7 Counts of Wire Fraud

A Wyoming man is facing up to 20 years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty to wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Bob Murray's Office announced Thursday.

Paul McCown, 33, of Lander, pleaded guilty Tuesday to four counts of wire fraud in relation to pandemic relief programs administered by the Wyoming Business Council and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud relating to money fraudulently obtained from Ria R Squared, Inc., the proceeds of which were used in part to repay the Wyoming Business Council.

McCown's sentencing has been set for June 17.

