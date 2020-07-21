Wyoming Legion Baseball Class ‘B’ 2020 State Tournament Pairings

Younger players in American Legion baseball programs across the state are part of the Wyoming Class ‘B’ State Tournament in Sheridan Monday through Friday.

The players are 17-years-old and younger. Eight teams are part of a double-elimination bracket. All games are seven innings. The tournament is being played at Sheridan’s Thorne-Rider Stadium.

July 20, 2020

Game 1: Final Score: Casper Roughnecks 11 Bridger Valley 1 (5 inns.)

Game 2: Final Score: Cheyenne 10 Powell 7

Game 3: Final Score: Casper Crush 23 Riverton 2 (5 inns.)

Game 4: Final Score: Sheridan 9 Evanston 1

July 21, 2020

Game 5: Final Score: Bridger Valley 13 Riverton 6 (loser out) - Riverton is eliminated

Game 6: Final Score: Powell 4 Evanston 2 (loser out) - Evanston is eliminated

Game 7: Final Score: Casper Roughnecks 7 Casper Crush 3

Game 8: Final Score: Sheridan 6 Cheyenne 3

July 22, 2020

Game 9: Final Score: Casper Crush 13 Powell 5 (loser out) - Powell is eliminated

Game 10: Final Score: Cheyenne 4 Bridger Valley 2 (loser out) - Bridger Valley is eliminated

Game 11: Casper Roughnecks vs. Sheridan, 7 p.m.

July 23, 2020

Game 12: Casper Crush vs. Loser Game 11, 1 p.m.**

Game 13: Cheyenne vs. Winner Game 11, 4 p.m.**

**Pairings for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws a bye into Game 14.

July 24, 2020

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13 (possibly Winner Game 11), 11 a.m.

Game 15: (If necessary): Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 14 (if first loss), 1:30 p.m.