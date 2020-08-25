Wyoming Lawmakers Look Again at Higher Wind Energy Tax

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers are again talking about raising the state’s tax on wind power and other renewable energy.

Several previous attempts to raise Wyoming's $1 per megawatt-hour wind generation tax enacted in 2012 have been unsuccessful.

Opponents say a higher tax would raise electricity costs and deter investment in renewable energy.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Joint Revenue Committee talked to Montana lawmakers Monday about their state’s electricity taxes.

A study found that raising Wyoming's wind energy tax to $4 per megawatt-hour would bring in an additional $1.9 billion as long it didn’t impede wind power development.