Wyoming Lawmakers Eye End to Tax Break for New Wind Projects

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers are discussing whether to end a tax break on new wind energy projects.

The Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee voted 6-5 Friday to draft a bill that would eliminate a three-year electricity tax moratorium for new wind projects.

The committee plans to take up the proposal again in November.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Wyoming imposes a $1 per megawatt hour tax on wind energy after the three-year grace period.

Proponents say lifting the moratorium would raise much-needed revenue.

Skeptics say repeal would raise costs for consumers and discourage investment in wind power.