Wyoming Lawmaker Appointed to Fill Vacant House Seat

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — County commissioners in Wyoming have appointed Chris Knapp to fill a vacant House seat after Gillette Republican Rep. Roy Edwards died from COVID-19 on Nov. 2, the day before the general election.

MORE: Gillette Lawmaker Had COVID-19 When He Died, Son Says

The Gillette News Record reported that Campbell County commissioners voted unanimously 5-0 at a special meeting on Monday. Knapp, a Republican, was one of three finalists interviewed during the meeting for the House District 53, which includes Gillette.

Knapp previously served three terms as a county commissioner from 2001 to 2012. He will now serve the remainder of Edwards’ current term, as well as the entirety of Edwards’ upcoming two-year term, which begins next year.