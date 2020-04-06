Wyoming K-12 Students May Have to Finish School Year at Home

Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow says it's possible K-12 students won't return to a school building this year because of the coronavirus.

Balow made the remark Monday in a video message to students.

"You are living in a unique moment, one that is full of uncertainty and really big decisions," Balow told students.

"My assignment for each of you is to open yourself to new life lessons that may very well help define your generation," she added. "These lessons are about kindness, generosity, hope and compassion."

Balow says all 48 school districts have Adapted Learning Plans for the continued instruction of all students, and they're prepared to modify them should Gov. Mark Gordon extend school closures beyond April 30.

