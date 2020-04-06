Wyoming Insurance Company Waives Out-Of Pocket COVID-19 Costs
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming says it is waiving members' coinsurance, copayments, and deductibles for COVID-19 treatment through June 30.
According to a news release, the insurance company is taking the following steps:
- Waived cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing and related services including office visits, urgent care or emergency department
- Waived 30-day refill limits for prescription medication
- Expanded telemedicine to include phone, video and other means and waived member cost-share for those services, whether related to COVID-19 or not