Wyoming Inmate Serving Life in Prison Dies at 79 Years Old

Richard Vincent Edwards died at the Wyoming medium correctional institution in Torrington today, April 6.

Court documents from 1999 say the jury convicted Edwards of aggravated assault and battery and murder in the second degree, and it also determined that Edwards was a habitual criminal.

The trial court entered a judgment against Edwards in accordance with the jury's verdict and sentenced Edwards to serve two concurrent life sentences.

A release from the facility says an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.