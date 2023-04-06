Wyoming Inmate Serving Life in Prison Dies at 79 Years Old
Richard Vincent Edwards died at the Wyoming medium correctional institution in Torrington today, April 6.
Court documents from 1999 say the jury convicted Edwards of aggravated assault and battery and murder in the second degree, and it also determined that Edwards was a habitual criminal.
The trial court entered a judgment against Edwards in accordance with the jury's verdict and sentenced Edwards to serve two concurrent life sentences.
A release from the facility says an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
PHOTOS: These are the Dogs You Can Adopt from the City of Mills
The City of Mills have shared some photos and short descriptions of the doggos that are currently in need of adoption. All of them look eager to find their forever homes and Mills is eager to put them in the right places.