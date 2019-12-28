Wyoming Hopes To Augment Program For People Who Can’t Drive
For people with disabilities that prevent them from driving, even getting to the grocery store can be a struggle.
And the lack of mobility can be isolating. Wyoming Independent Living’s Transportation Check Program is working to bridge that transportation gap. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that for many, the program is empowering and a morale booster.
Officials say they hope to expand the program’s benefits, especially for those who live in rural areas and have limited access to public transportation.
