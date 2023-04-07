Wyoming Highway Patrol Share Thank-You Post to Anonymous Supporter
The Wyoming Highway Patrol thank anonymous supporter with a social media message:
"During a recent weather closure, an anonymous supporter dropped off three box meals to the troopers manning the gate closure at milepost 6 on eastbound I-80 in Evanston Wyoming.
The troopers would like to thank that anonymous individual and let them know that their support was very much appreciated."
