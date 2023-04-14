Wyoming Highway Patrol Announces Retirement of K-9 Frosty

The Wyoming Highway Patrol announces the retirement of K-9 Frosty today on Facebook.

Frosty and his handler, Trooper Kirlin, were paired up through the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas funding and stationed in Albany County.

During his remarkable career, K-9 Frosty was used to seize 3,069 pounds of marijuana, 7 pounds of cocaine, 119 pounds of methamphetamine, 29 pounds of heroin, 1 pound of other drugs, over $627,000 in illicit currency, eight firearms, and three vehicles!

K-9 Frosty will now enjoy the retired life with his handler. Thank you for your service, K-9 Frosty, and enjoy your well-earned retirement!