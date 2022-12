Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard: Dec. 8-10, 2022

The new season is upon us! Wyoming High School Basketball begins on Thursday. The first weekend goes through Saturday.

A majority of the first scoreboard is comprised of tournament games. Nine of them are going on around the state.

If you see a game missing, please email david@wyopreps.com.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the schedule of varsity games WyoPreps has:

THURSDAY, DEC. 8:

Tournaments

Bridger Valley Tournament in Lyman & Mountain View

Final Score: 3A #5 Lyman 61 Rich, UT 42

Final Score: 3A Mountain View 61 2A Big Piney 55

Burns Winter Classic

Final Score: 3A Moorcroft 57 Arvada, CO 38

Final Score: 2A #1 Pine Bluffs 61 3A Wheatland 46

Final Score: #5 Southeast 63 Guernsey-Sunrise 43

Final Score: 2A Burns 54 3A Torrington 49

Oil City Tip-off Tournament in Casper

Final Score: #3 Cheyenne Central 80 Green River 68

Final Score: #1 Cheyenne East 71 #4 Kelly Walsh 61

Final Score: Natrona County 44 Evanston 31

Re/Max Early Bird Tournament in Gillette

Final Score: St. Thomas More (SD) 55 3A #2 Worland 37

Final Score: Scottsbluff, NE 75 3A #3 Buffalo 57

Final Score: #2 Thunder Basin 63 Cody 30

Final Score: Rock Springs 74 Campbell County 55

Strannigan Tournament in Riverton & Lander

Final Score: 2A Shoshoni 53 Cheyenne South Sophs 26

Final Score: #5 Sheridan 66 Riverton 54 - Spielman made 6 threes. He and Hamrick with 21 pts each.

Final Score: Laramie 64 Star Valley 56 - Summers 15 pts & 8 rebs led 4 in double figures

Final Score: Jackson 80 Cheyenne South 38

Final Score: #4 Powell 67 Lander 61 - OT

Final Score: Pinedale 68 Rawlins 47

FRIDAY, DEC. 9:

Tournaments

Bobcat Invitational in Upton

Final Score: #1 Upton 65 Ten Sleep 21

Final Score: #5 Riverside 56 Hulett 40

Final Score: Sundance JV 51 1A Arvada-Clearmont 39

Final Score: Hulett 49 Ten Sleep 40

Final Score: #1 Upton 57 Riverside 38

Final Score: Custer, SD 51 2A #5 Sundance 39

Bridger Valley Tournament in Lyman & Mountain View

Final Score: Rich, UT 58 3A Mountain View 50

Final Score: 2A Kemmerer 66 1A Little Snake River 51

Final Score: Rich, UT 57 2A #4 Wind River 50

Final Score: Ririe, ID 59 3A #5 Lyman 48

Final Score: 1A Cokeville 52 3A Mountain View 47

Final Score: 2A Big Piney 60 1A Farson-Eden 55

Burns Winter Classic

Final Score: #2 Big Horn 67 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 51

Final Score: 1A #5 Southeast 53 3A Moorcroft 31

Final Score: 3A #1 Douglas 65 2A #1 Pine Bluffs 56

Final Score: 2A Burns 47 3A Wheatland 41

Final Score: Torrington 59 Thermopolis 49

Final Score: 3A #1 Douglas 72 1A #5 Southeast 41

Final Score: 2A Lingle-Ft. Laramie 65 3A Moorcroft 38

Final Score: 2A #1 Pine Bluffs 66 3A Newcastle 36

Final Score: 3A Thermopolis 67 2A Burns 43

Final Score: 3A Torrington 70 Arvada, CO 45

Final Score: 2A #2 Big Horn 47 3A Wheatland 33

Carbon County Classic in Encampment, Hanna, & Saratoga

Final Score: #3 Burlington 72 H.E.M. 20

Final Score: Encampment 66 Midwest 26

Final Score: #2 Saratoga 58 #4 Dubois 54 - Wells scored 33 pts for the Rams in the loss with 7 threes.

Final Score: #3 Burlington 71 Rock River 15

Final Score: Encampment 52 #4 Dubois 44

Final Score: #2 Saratoga 60 Midwest 27

Herder Classic in Glenrock

Final Score: 3A Glenrock 65 1A Kaycee 26

Final Score: Wright 68 Greybull 59

Final Score: Wyoming Indian 94 Lusk 61

Final Score: #5 Rocky Mountain 54 Wright 49

Final Score: 2A Greybull 49 3A Glenrock 43

Final Score: 2A Wyoming Indian 66 1A Kaycee 37

Final Score: #5 Rocky Mountain 51 Lusk 32

Meeteetse Jamboree

Final Score: 1A Meeteetse 48 Thermopolis Freshmen 35

Oil City Tip-off Tournament in Casper

Final Score: #1 Cheyenne East 62 Evanston 40

Final Score: #3 Cheyenne Central 64 #4 Kelly Walsh 56 - Central had 4 in dbl figures led by Brown with 20 pts, Talich 19, Sawyer 14, and Whitworth 10 pts.

Final Score: Natrona County 62 Green River 45

Re/Max Early Bird Tournament in Gillette

Final Score: Scottsbluff, NE 71 3A #2 Worland 63

Final Score: 4A Rock Springs 62 3A #3 Buffalo 49

Final Score: Cody 48 Campbell County 45

Final Score: St. Thomas More (SD) 56 4A #2 Thunder Basin 38

Strannigan Tournament in Riverton & Lander

Final Score: 4A Riverton 77 3A Pinedale 55

Final Score: 4A Jackson 61 3A Rawlins 35

Final Score: 4A Star Valley 51 3A Lander 39

Final Score: 4A Laramie 61 3A #4 Powell 57 - OT

Final Score: 2A Shoshoni 56 Sheridan Sophs 38

Final Score: Riverton 75 Laramie 50 - DeVries with 22 pts and 9 rebs to lead 4 Wolverines in double figures. Riverton shot 51%.

Final Score: Star Valley 69 Cheyenne South 39

Final Score: #5 Sheridan 60 Jackson 49

SATURDAY, DEC. 10:

Interclass

Final Score: 2A #2 Tongue River 62 3A Lovell 58

Out-of-State Opponent

Final Score: 1A Guernsey-Sunrise 56 Minatare, NE 29

Tournaments

Bobcat Invitational in Upton

Final Score: 2A Sundance 51 1A Riverside 38

Final Score: Spearfish, SD 60 1A Arvada-Clearmont 8

Final Score: Sheridan Freshmen 51 1A Arvada-Clearmont 4

Final Score: Spearfish, SD Freshmen 64 1A Ten Sleep 51

Final Score: 1A #1 Upton 57 2A Sundance 42

Final Score: 1A Hulett 48 Sheridan Freshmen 35

Bridger Valley Tournament in Lyman & Mountain View

Final Score: Ririe, ID 72 2A #4 Wind River 47

Final Score: 1A Little Snake River 67 Rich, UT 50

Final Score: 1A Cokeville 65 2A Big Piney 58

Final Score: 2A Kemmerer 67 1A Farson-Eden 63

Final Score: Ririe, ID 64 1A Cokeville 38

Final Score: 2A #4 Wind River 56 1A Little Snake River 50

Final Score: 2A Kemmerer 75 3A Mountain View 70

Final Score: 3A #5 Lyman 54 1A Farson-Eden 26

Burns Winter Classic

Final Score: #1 Douglas 61 Moorcroft 17

Final Score: 2A #2 Big Horn 79 Arvada, CO 34

Final Score: 2A Lingle-Ft. Laramie 53 3A Newcastle 6

Final Score: Wheatland 45 Thermopolis 34

Final Score: 1A #5 Southeast 64 3A Newcastle 25

Final Score: 2A #1 Pine Bluffs 68 3A Torrington 58

Final Score: 1A #5 Southeast 57 2A Burns 35

Carbon County Classic in Encampment, Hanna & Saratoga

Final Score: #3 Burlington 56 Encampment 18

Final Score: #4 Dubois 71 H.E.M. 30

Final Score: Rock River 69 Midwest 46

Final Score: H.E.M. 69 Midwest 35

Final Score: Encampment 64 Rock River 41

Final Score: #2 Saratoga 67 #3 Burlington 61

Herder’s Classic in Glenrock

Final Score: Wright 71 Wyoming Indian 68

Final Score: 2A #5 Rocky Mountain 48 3A Glenrock 35

Final Score: 2A Greybull 48 1A Kaycee 37

Final Score: Wright 84 Lusk 44

Meeteetse Jamboree

Final Score: 1A Meeteetse 54 Worland Freshmen 23

Final Score: Cody Freshmen 32 1A Meeteetse 30

Oil City Tip-off Tournament in Casper

Final Score: #4 Cheyenne Central 71 Evanston 45 - Brown with 22 pts, Wiltanger had 13, and Talich with 12.

Final Score: #1 Cheyenne East 79 Green River 46

Final Score: Natrona County 59 #4 Kelly Walsh 50

Re/Max Early Bird Tournament in Gillette

Final Score: 3A #2 Worland 56 4A Rock Springs 50

Final Score: 4A Cody 48 3A #3 Buffalo 38

Final Score: Scottsbluff, NE 59 4A #2 Thunder Basin 46

Final Score: St. Thomas More (SD) 68 4A Campbell County 49

Strannigan Tournament in Riverton & Lander

Final Score: 4A #5 Sheridan 46 3A Rawlins 29

Final Score: 2A Shoshoni 53 Laramie Sophs 29

Final Score: 3A Lander 68 4A Cheyenne South 53

Final Score: Pinedale 58 #4 Powell 55 - 2OTs

Final Score: Riverton 83 Cheyenne South 58

Final Score: Star Valley 58 #5 Sheridan 43 - McClure had 15 pts for the Braves.

Final Score: Jackson 64 Laramie 60